Aichi Governor and Nagoya Mayor ask Tokyo Governor Koike regarding the swimming competition of the Asian Games 2026 to be held in Tokyo

June 7, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (C) poses for photo with Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura (R) and Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura (L) after their meeting at the Tokyo Metropolitan government office in Tokyo on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Aichi Governor and Nagoya Mayor asked Tokyo Governor Koike swimming competition of the Asian Games to be held in Tokyo. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 7, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (R) walks with Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura (L) after their meeting at the Tokyo Metropolitan government office in Tokyo on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Aichi Governor and Nagoya Mayor asked Tokyo Governor Koike swimming competition of the Asian Games to be held in Tokyo. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 7, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura (R) and Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura (L) talk with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at their meeting at the Tokyo Metropolitan government office in Tokyo on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Aichi Governor and Nagoya Mayor asked Tokyo Governor Koike swimming competition of the Asian Games to be held in Tokyo. (photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

June 7, 2023 – Tokyo Governor Koike to meet with Aichi Governor Ohmura and Nagoya Mayor Kawamura regarding Aichi- Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

