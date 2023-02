All Japan Breaking Championships 2023

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

General view, FEBRUARY 18, 2023 – Breaking : All Japan Breaking Championships at Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

General view, FEBRUARY 18, 2023 – Breaking : All Japan Breaking Championships at Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Ayane Nakarai/AYANE, FEBRUARY 19, 2023 – Breaking : All Japan Breaking Championships Women’s Open 3rd place match at Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Ami Yuasa/Ami, FEBRUARY 19, 2023 – Breaking : All Japan Breaking Championships Women’s Open Final at Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Shigeyuki Nakarai/Shigekix, FEBRUARY 19, 2023 – Breaking : All Japan Breaking Championships Men’s Open Final at Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Noritoshi Kikuchi/NORI, FEBRUARY 19, 2023 – Breaking : All Japan Breaking Championships Men’s Open 3rd place match at Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) Ami Yuasa/Ami, Ayumi Fukushima/Ayumi, Ayane Nakarai/AYANE, FEBRUARY 19, 2023 – Breaking : All Japan Breaking Championships Women’s OpenAward Ceremony at Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) SHADE, Shigeyuki Nakarai/Shigekix, Noritoshi Kikuchi/NORI, FEBRUARY 19, 2023 – Breaking : All Japan Breaking Championships Men’s OpenAward Ceremony at Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

All photos in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com