General view, JANUARY 27, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Hina Hayata, Shunsuke Togami, JANUARY 29, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Award ceremony at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Ayami Narumoto Ayano I, Mima Ito & Hina Hayata, Saki Shibata Satsuki Odo, Hitomi Sato & Honoka Hashimoto, JANUARY 28, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Women’s Doubles Award ceremony at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Mizuki Oikawa Sora Matsushima, Tomokazu Harimoto & Masataka Morizono, Yuya Oshima & Kenta Tazoe, Kohei Sanbe Tonin Ryuzaki, JANUARY 28, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Men’s Doubles Award ceremony at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO SPORT)

Mima Ito & Hina Hayata, JANUARY 28, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Women’s Doubles Final at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO SPORT)

Hina Hayata, JANUARY 29, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Women’s Singles Semi-final at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Tomokazu Harimoto, JANUARY 28, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Men’s Singles quarter-final at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO SPORT)

Tomokazu Harimoto & Masataka Morizono, JANUARY 28, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Men’s Doubles Final at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO SPORT)

Shunsuke Togami, JANUARY 29, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Men’s Singles Semi-final at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Shunsuke Togami, JANUARY 28, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Men’s Singles quarter-final at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO SPORT)

