Bantamweight Title Unification Fight

Naoya Inoue attends a press conference at Ohhashi Boxing Gym in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Inoue won the world bantamweight title unification boxing match of WBA, WBC and IBF on Tuesday, June 7. (Photo by Hiroaki Finito Yamaguchi/AFLO)



Naoya Inoue (black gloves) of Japan and Nonito Donaire (blue gloves) of the Philippines compete during their bantamweight title unification boxing match of WBA, WBC and IBF at Saitama Super Arena on June 7, 2022 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Hiroaki Finito Yamaguchi/AFLO)



Naoya Inoue of Japan celebrateswith all three title belts after winning against Nonito Donaire of the Philippines during their bantamweight title unification boxing match of WBA, WBC and IBF at Saitama Super Arena on June 7, 2022 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Hiroaki Finito Yamaguchi/AFLO)