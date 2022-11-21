International Soccer, Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

General view, NOVEMBER 19, 2022 - Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

General view, NOVEMBER 19, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

General view, NOVEMBER 19, 2022 - Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

General view, NOVEMBER 19, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Japan team group (JPN), NOVEMBER 19, 2022 - Football / Soccer : Japan national team training session during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Sadd SC New Training Facilities 1 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Japan team group (JPN), NOVEMBER 19, 2022 – Football / Soccer : Japan national team training session during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Sadd SC New Training Facilities 1 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Takefusa Kubo (JPN), NOVEMBER 19, 2022 - Football / Soccer : Japan national team training session during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Sadd SC New Training Facilities 1 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Takefusa Kubo (JPN), NOVEMBER 19, 2022 – Football / Soccer : Japan national team training session during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Sadd SC New Training Facilities 1 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Japan team group (JPN), NOVEMBER 19, 2022 - Football / Soccer : Japan national team training session during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Sadd SC New Training Facilities 1 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Japan team group (JPN), NOVEMBER 19, 2022 – Football / Soccer : Japan national team training session during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Sadd SC New Training Facilities 1 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

General view, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 - Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Main Media Center in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

General view, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Main Media Center in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

 

All photos in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com.

Tags: × × × × × ×

Written by