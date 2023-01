FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Women’s Normal Hill Individual in Yamagata, Japan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

Kurumi Ichinohe (JPN), JANUARY 13, 2023 – Ski Jumping : FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Women’s Normal Hill Individual Final round at AlionTek Zao Schanze, Yamagata, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

General view, JANUARY 13, 2023 – Ski Jumping : FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Women’s Normal Hill Individual Final round at AlionTek Zao Schanze, Yamagata, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

Judge Tower/General view, JANUARY 13, 2023 – Ski Jumping : FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Women’s Normal Hill Individual Final round at AlionTek Zao Schanze, Yamagata, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

Sara Takanashi (JPN), JANUARY 15, 2023 – Ski Jumping : FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Women’s Normal Hill Individual Final round at AlionTek Zao Schanze, Yamagata, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

Katharina Althaus (GER), JANUARY 14, 2023 – Ski Jumping : FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Women’s Normal Hill Super Team at AlionTek Zao Schanze, Yamagata, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Anna Odine Stroem & Thea Minyan Bjoerseth (NOR), Chiara Kreuzer & Eva Pinkelnig (AUT), Selina Freitag & Katharina Althaus (GER), JANUARY 14, 2023 – Ski Jumping : FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Women’s Normal Hill Super Team Award ceremony at AlionTek Zao Schanze, Yamagata, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Selina Freitag (GER), Eva Pinkelnig (AUT), Anna Odine Stroem (NOR), JANUARY 15, 2023 – Ski Jumping : FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Women’s Normal Hill Individual Award ceremony at AlionTek Zao Schanze, Yamagata, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

Austria team group (AUT), JANUARY 15, 2023 – Ski Jumping : FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Women’s Normal Hill Individual Award ceremony at AlionTek Zao Schanze, Yamagata, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

Eva Pinkelnig (AUT), JANUARY 15, 2023 – Ski Jumping : FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Women’s Normal Hill Individual Final round at AlionTek Zao Schanze, Yamagata, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

Sara Takanashi (JPN), JANUARY 15, 2023 – Ski Jumping : FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Women’s Normal Hill Individual Final round at AlionTek Zao Schanze, Yamagata, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

