Fugador Sumida wins against Shonan Bellmare in the 28th All Japan Futsal Championships Final match

Fugador Sumida team group (Fugador), MARCH 19, 2023 – Futsal : 28th All Japan Futsal Championships Award ceremony at Komazawa Olympic Park Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Kazuya Shimizu (Fugador), MARCH 19, 2023 – Futsal : 28th All Japan Futsal Championships Final match between Shonan Bellmare – Fugador Sumida at Komazawa Olympic Park Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Kodai Takahashi (Bellmare), MARCH 19, 2023 – Futsal : 28th All Japan Futsal Championships Final match between Shonan Bellmare 1-2 Fugador Sumida at Komazawa Olympic Park Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Fiuza (Bellmare), MARCH 19, 2023 – Futsal : 28th All Japan Futsal Championships Final match between Shonan Bellmare 1-2 Fugador Sumida at Komazawa Olympic Park Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Fugador Sumida team group (Fugador), MARCH 19, 2023 – Futsal : 28th All Japan Futsal Championships Final match between Shonan Bellmare 1-2 Fugador Sumida at Komazawa Olympic Park Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

General view, MARCH 19, 2023 – Futsal : 28th All Japan Futsal Championships Final match between Shonan Bellmare 1-2 Fugador Sumida at Komazawa Olympic Park Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

