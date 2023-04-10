Hideki Matsuyama finishes 16th at the Masters 2023 golf tournament

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama on the 1st hole during the day 1 of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 6, 2023. (Photo by Koji Aoki/AFLO SPORT)

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama on the 14th hole during the day 1 of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 6, 2023. (Photo by Koji Aoki/AFLO SPORT)

General view of a Masters flag during the day 1 of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 6, 2023. (Photo by Koji Aoki/AFLO SPORT)

General view of the par 3 tournament prior the 2023 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 5, 2023. (Photo by Koji Aoki/AFLO SPORT)

General view of the 16th hole during the day 2 of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 7, 2023. (Photo by Koji Aoki/AFLO SPORT)

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama on the 3rd hole during the day 2 of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 7, 2023. (Photo by Koji Aoki/AFLO SPORT)