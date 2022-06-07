KIRIN Challenge Cup 2022: Japan 0-1 Brazil

(L to R) Brazil team group (BRA), Japan team group (JPN), JUNE 6, 2022 – Football / Soccer : KIRIN Challenge Cup 2022 match between Japan – Brazil at National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)
June 6, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – Brazil’s forward Neymar Jr. (C) fights the ball against Japan’s Wataru Endo (L) and Ao Tanaka (R) during a friendly match “Kirin Challenge Cup” between Brazil and Japan at the national stadium in Tokyo on Monday, June 6, 2022. Brazil defeated Japan 1-0 with a goal of Neymar’s penalty kick. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)
(L to R) Yuto Nagatomo (JPN), Neymar Jr (BRA), JUNE 6, 2022 – Football / Soccer : KIRIN Challenge Cup 2022 match between Japan – Brazil at National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)
Brazil team group (BRA), JUNE 6, 2022 – Football / Soccer : KIRIN Challenge Cup 2022 match between Japan – Brazil at National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)