Japan Basketball Association (JBA) announces the Japanese Men’s National squad for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

(L-R) Tom Hovasse head coach, Yuko Mitsuya, Tomoya Higashino (JPN), JUNE 19, 2023 – Basketball : 2023 Japan Basketball Association (JBA) press conference in Tokyo, Japan. JBA annouced the 2023 Japan men’s national team squad for FIBA World Cup 2023. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO SPORT)

Tom Hovasse head coach (JPN), JUNE 19, 2023 – Basketball : 2023 Japan Basketball Association (JBA) press conference in Tokyo, Japan. JBA annouced the 2023 Japan men’s national team squad for FIBA World Cup 2023. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Tom Hovasse head coach, Yuko Mitsuya, Tomoya Higashino (JPN), JUNE 19, 2023 – Basketball : 2023 Japan Basketball Association (JBA) press conference in Tokyo, Japan. JBA annouced the 2023 Japan men’s national team squad for FIBA World Cup 2023. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO SPORT)