Japan loses to Costa Rica in World Cup 2022

Maya Yoshida (JPN), NOVEMBER 27, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan – Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Japan fans (JPN), NOVEMBER 27, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan – Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Kaoru Mitoma (JPN), NOVEMBER 27, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan – Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Wataru Endo (JPN), NOVEMBER 27, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan – Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Keilor Navas (CRC), NOVEMBER 27, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan 0-1 Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Shuichi Gonda (JPN), NOVEMBER 27, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan 0-1 Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Japan team group line-up (JPN), NOVEMBER 27, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan – Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)