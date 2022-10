Japan Rugby Challenge Series 2022 : Japan XV vs Australia A

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



Japan XV team group, OCTOBER 1, 2022 – Rugby : Japan Rugby Challenge Series 2022 between Japan XV 22-34 Australia A at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)



Hayata Nakao (JPN), OCTOBER 1, 2022 – Rugby : Japan Rugby Challenge Series 2022 between Japan XV 22-34 Australia A at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)



General view, OCTOBER 1, 2022 – Rugby : Japan Rugby Challenge Series 2022 between Japan XV 22-34 Australia A at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)



Japan XV wing Siosaia Fifita carries the ball into the end zone to score a try against Australia A at an international match of Japan Rugby Challenge Series at the Prince Chichibu stadium in Tokyo on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Japan was defeated by Australia A 22-34. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



Pieter Lappies Labuschagne (JPN), OCTOBER 1, 2022 – Rugby : Japan Rugby Challenge Series 2022 between Japan XV 22-34 Australia A at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)



Yutaka Nagare (JPN), OCTOBER 1, 2022 – Rugby : Japan Rugby Challenge Series 2022 between Japan XV 22-34 Australia A at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)



Michael Leitch (JPN), OCTOBER 1, 2022 – Rugby : Japan Rugby Challenge Series 2022 between Japan XV 22-34 Australia A at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)



Jamie Joseph (JPN), OCTOBER 1, 2022 – Rugby : Japan Rugby Challenge Series 2022 between Japan XV 22-34 Australia A at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)