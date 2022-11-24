International Soccer, Sports

Japan stuns Germany in Opening Match

Japan team group (JPN), NOVEMBER 23, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany 1-2 Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Japan fans (JPN), NOVEMBER 23, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany – Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) Maya Yoshida, Ko Itakura (JPN), David Raum (GER), Hiroki Sakai (JPN), NOVEMBER 23, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany 1-2 Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) David Raum (GER), Hiroki Sakai (JPN), NOVEMBER 23, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany – Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) Niklas Sule (GER), Kaoru Mitoma (JPN), NOVEMBER 23, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany 1-2 Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) Manuel Neuer (GER), Takuma Asano (JPN), Nico Schlotterbeck (GER), NOVEMBER 23, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany 1-2 Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Japan team group (JPN), NOVEMBER 23, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany 1-2 Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Hajime Moriyasu head coach & Japan team group (JPN), NOVEMBER 23, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany 1-2 Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) Maya Yoshida, Eiji Kawashima (JPN), NOVEMBER 23, 2022 - Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany 1-2 Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) Maya Yoshida, Eiji Kawashima (JPN), NOVEMBER 23, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany 1-2 Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

Japan team group line-up (JPN), NOVEMBER 23, 2022 – Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany 1-2 Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)

 

 

