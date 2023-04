Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

General view, APRIL 5, 2023 – Swimming : Japan Swimming Championships (JAPAN SWIM 2023) at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

The Japan Swimming Championships (JAPAN SWIM 2023) is currently being held in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan. The event will be from April 4 to April 9, 2023.

Yoshiki Yamanaka, APRIL 5, 2023 – Swimming : Japan Swimming Championships (JAPAN SWIM 2023) Men’s 50m Breaststroke Heat at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Reona Aoki, APRIL 5, 2023 – Swimming : Japan Swimming Championships (JAPAN SWIM 2023) Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heat at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Tomoru Honda, APRIL 6, 2023 – Swimming : Japan Swimming Championships (JAPAN SWIM 2023) Men’s 200m Butterfly Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Ambience shot, APRIL 5, 2023 – Swimming : Japan Swimming Championships (JAPAN SWIM 2023) Men’s 200m Freestyle Heat at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

All images in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com.