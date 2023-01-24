Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

FISU Flag, JANUARY 22, 2023 : Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter Closing Ceremony at Olympic Center in Lake Placid, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter comes to a close on Janurary 22nd, 2023. Team Japan finished first in the overall standings in the medal count with 48 medals. The next FISU World University Games will be held in Torino, Italy in 2025.

Shogo Miyata of Japan celebrates winning the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter, Short Track Speed Skating Men’s 500m Final at Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York, United States on January 20, 2023. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Winner Mai Mihara of Japan (R) poses with, second place Kaori Sakamoto of Japan (L) during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter, Figure Skating Women’s Medal Ceremony at Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York, United States on January 15, 2023. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Ryo Hirose (JPN), JANUARY 18, 2023 – Cross Country Skiing : Men’s 10km Individual Pursuit Free at Mt. Van Hoevenberg during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in Lake Placid, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Rin Sobue (JPN), JANUARY 13, 2023 – Cross Country Skiing : Mixed Team Sprint Classic Final at Mt. Van Hoevenberg during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in Lake Placid, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) Kazuya Yamada, Motonaga Arito, Yuto Tanigaki (JPN), JANUARY 18, 2023 – Speed Skating : Men’s Team Pursuit at Olympic Speed Skating Oval during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in Lake Placid, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Yuusei Kaku (JPN), JANUARY 20, 2023 – Snowboarding : Men’s Big Air Final at Gore Mountain during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in North Creek, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Yuna Koga (JPN), JANUARY 20, 2023 – Freestyle Skiing : Women’s Big Air Final at Gore Mountain during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in North Creek, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Sakutaro Kobayashi (JPN), JANUARY 20, 2023 – Ski Jumping : Men’s Team Normal Hill at Olympic Jumping Complex during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in Lake Placid, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

Japan team group (JPN), JANUARY 20, 2023 – Ice Hockey : Women’s Semi-final match between Czech Republic – Japan at Olympic Center during Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Winter in Lake Placid, NY, USA. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)