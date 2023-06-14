Nadeshiko Japan announces the squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

(L to R) Norio Sasaki, Futoshi Ikeda, Kozo Tashima (JPN), JUNE 13, 2023 – Football / Soccer : Head coach Futoshi Ikeda of Japan during a press conference of announcement the members of the Japan women’s national team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s Wolrd Cup, in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

