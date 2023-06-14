International Soccer, Press Conference, Sports

Nadeshiko Japan announces the squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

(L to R) Norio Sasaki, Futoshi Ikeda, Kozo Tashima (JPN), JUNE 13, 2023 - Football / Soccer : Head coach Futoshi Ikeda of Japan during a press conference of announcement the members of the Japan women's national team for the 2023 FIFA Women's Wolrd Cup, in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

(L to R) Norio Sasaki, Futoshi Ikeda, Kozo Tashima (JPN), JUNE 13, 2023 – Football / Soccer : Head coach Futoshi Ikeda of Japan during a press conference of announcement the members of the Japan women’s national team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s Wolrd Cup, in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

 

Futoshi Ikeda (JPN), JUNE 13, 2023 - Football / Soccer : Head coach Futoshi Ikeda of Japan during a press conference of announcement the members of the Japan women's national team for the 2023 FIFA Women's Wolrd Cup, in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

