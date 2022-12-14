Boxing, Sports

Naoya Inoue defeats Paul Butler for the undisputed bantamweight title

Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 - Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 – Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

General view, DECEMBER 13, 2022 - Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

General view, DECEMBER 13, 2022 – Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 - Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 – Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Naoya Inoue (JPN), Paul Butler (GBR), DECEMBER 13, 2022 - Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Naoya Inoue (JPN), Paul Butler (GBR), DECEMBER 13, 2022 – Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Paul Butler (GBR), Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 - Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Paul Butler (GBR), Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 – Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 - Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 – Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Paul Butler (GBR), Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 - Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Paul Butler (GBR), Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 – Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Paul Butler (GBR), Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 - Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Paul Butler (GBR), Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 – Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Paul Butler (GBR), DECEMBER 13, 2022 - Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Paul Butler (GBR), DECEMBER 13, 2022 – Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 - Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Naoya Inoue (JPN), DECEMBER 13, 2022 – Boxing : Bantamweight title unification boxing bout at Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Tags: × × × × × ×

Written by