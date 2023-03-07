Boxing, Sports

Naoya Inoue set to face Stephen Fulton for WBC and WBO super bantamweight belts on May 7th, 2023

Naoya Inoue, Japanese professional boxer attends a press conference in Tokyo, Japan on March 6, 2023. Inoue is set to challenge Stephen Fulton of the US for the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles on May 7 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Hiroaki Finito Yamaguchi/AFLO)

Naoya Inoue (center), Japanese professional boxer attends a press conference in Tokyo, Japan on March 6, 2023. Inoue is set to challenge Stephen Fulton of the US for the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles on May 7 in Yokohama, Japan. Stephen Fulton on the big screen. (Photo by Hiroaki Finito Yamaguchi/AFLO)

Naoya Inoue, Japanese professional boxer attends a press conference in Tokyo, Japan on March 6, 2023. Inoue is set to challenge Stephen Fulton of the US for the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles on May 7 in Yokohama, Japan. Ohashi boxing gym chairman Hideyuki Ohashi is right. NTT Docomo senior vice president Yoshiaki Maeda is left. (Photo by Hiroaki Finito Yamaguchi/AFLO)

