Georgia Taylor-Brown (GBR), MAY 14, 2022 – Triathlon : ITU World Triathlon Championship Series Yokohama 2021 Women’s Elite in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO SPORT)



Varfolomieiev Anatolii (UKR), May 14, 2022 – Triathlon : Men’s PTVI at Yamashita Park during 2022 World Para Triathlon Series Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by SportsPressJP/AFLO)



Takumi Hojo (JPN), May 14, 2022 – Triathlon : Men’s Elite at Yamashita Park during 2022 World Triathlon Championship Series Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by SportsPressJP/AFLO)v



General view, MAY 14, 2022 – Triathlon : ITU World Triathlon Championship Series Yokohama 2021 Women’s Elite in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.(Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO SPORT)



(L-R) Alisa Kolpakchy (UKR), Grace Norman (USA), May 14, 2022 – Triathlon : Women’s PTS5 medal ceremony at Yamashita Park during 2022 World Para Triathlon Series Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by SportsPressJP/AFLO)



(L-R) Pierre-Antoine Baele (FRA), Alexis Hanquinquant (FRA), Hideki Uda (JPN), May 14, 2022 – Triathlon : Men’s PTS4 medal ceremony at Yamashita Park during 2022 World Para Triathlon Series Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by SportsPressJP/AFLO)



(L-R) Junpei Kimura (JPN), Nic Beveridge (AUS), Howie Sanborn (USA), May 14, 2022 – Triathlon : Men’s PTWC medal ceremony at Yamashita Park during 2022 World Para Triathlon Series Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by SportsPressJP/AFLO)