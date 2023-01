Pictures of the Week (Jan. 22 – Jan. 27, 2023)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

General view, JANUARY 25, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

General view, JANUARY 25, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Mima Ito, JANUARY 26, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Women’s Singles 4th Round at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Yuki Suganuma Yasuhiro Nishi, JANUARY 26, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Men’s Doubles 4th Round at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Kasumi Ishikawa, JANUARY 26, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Women’s Singles 4th Round at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Tomokazu Harimoto, JANUARY 26, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Men’s Singles 4th Round at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Megumi Hayashi, JANUARY 26, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Women’s Singles 4th Round at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Tonin Ryuzaki, JANUARY 25, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Men’s Singles 2nd Round at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Riko Kumanaka, JANUARY 25, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Women’s Singles 3rd Round at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Mima Ito, JANUARY 26, 2023 – Table Tennis : All Japan Table Tennis Championships 2023 Women’s Singles 4th Round at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

All photos in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com