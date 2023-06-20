International Soccer, Practice Session, Sports

Samurai Blue trains before the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 match against Peru

Japan team group (JPN), JUNE 19, 2023 - Football / Soccer : Japan's training session ahead of the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 match against Peru at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

Japan team group (JPN), JUNE 19, 2023 – Football / Soccer : Japan’s training session ahead of the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 match against Peru at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

Samurai Blue are to face Peru in the KIRIN Challenge Cup today, June 20, 2023, in Osaka, Japan.

 

General view, JUNE 19, 2023 - Football / Soccer : Japan's training session ahead of the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 match against Peru at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

General view, JUNE 19, 2023 – Football / Soccer : Japan’s training session ahead of the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 match against Peru at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

 

Kaoru Mitoma (JPN), JUNE 19, 2023 - Football / Soccer : Japan's training session ahead of the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 match against Peru at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

Kaoru Mitoma (JPN), JUNE 19, 2023 – Football / Soccer : Japan’s training session ahead of the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 match against Peru at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

 

Hidemasa Morita (JPN), JUNE 19, 2023 - Football / Soccer : Japan's training session ahead of the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 match against Peru at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

Hidemasa Morita (JPN), JUNE 19, 2023 – Football / Soccer : Japan’s training session ahead of the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 match against Peru at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

 

Yuki Soma (JPN), JUNE 19, 2023 - Football / Soccer : Japan's training session ahead of the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 match against Peru at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

Yuki Soma (JPN), JUNE 19, 2023 – Football / Soccer : Japan’s training session ahead of the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 match against Peru at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

 

Japan team group (JPN), JUNE 19, 2023 - Football / Soccer : Japan's training session ahead of the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 match against Peru at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

Japan team group (JPN), JUNE 19, 2023 – Football / Soccer : Japan’s training session ahead of the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 match against Peru at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)

Tags: × × × × × × × ×

Written by