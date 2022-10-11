Sports Day in Japan 2022

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

School field day (Undo-kai in Japanese) (Photo by AFLO)

Monday, October 10th, 2022 was a public holiday in Japan called “Sports Day.” Formerly called the “Health and Sports Day”, it is held annually on the second Monday in October.

This public holiday started as a way to commemorate the opening of the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Two years later after the 1964 Olympics, the first Sports Day was celebrated on October 10th, 1966.

The purpose of Sports Day is to promote sports and physical and mental health for all age groups.

Also schools, communities, and businesses usually choose Sports Day to hold their annual Field Day.

The name, Health and Sports Day, was permanently renamed to Sports Day in the beginning of 2020.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the original 2020 date for Sports Day was postponed. The date was later changed to July 23, 2021, the opening of 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

As a way to commemorate Sports Day, Nippon News have compiled a collection of photos from last weekend’s action from Japanese athletes, domestic and abroad.

Featuring photos include from the following sports (in order): Judo, Tennis, Football/Soccer, Speed Skating, and Figure Skating.

Naohisa Takato (JPN), OCTOBER 6, 2022 – Judo : World Judo Championships Tashkent 2022 Men’s -60kg 2nd round at Humo Arena in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Naohisa Takato wins 1st place overall in the Men’s -60kg category.

Uta Abe (JPN), OCTOBER 7, 2022 – Judo : World Judo Championships Tashkent 2022 Women’s -52kg Final at Humo Arena in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Uta Abe wins 1st place overall in the Women’s -52kg category.

(L-R) Joshiro Maruyama, Hifumi Abe (JPN), OCTOBER 7, 2022 – Judo : World Judo Championships Tashkent 2022 Men’s -66kg Final at Humo Arena in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT)

Hifumi Abe wins 1st place overall in the Men’s -66kg category.

October 8, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – Frances Tiafoe of the United States returns the ball against Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea at the semi final of the Japan Open tennis tournament at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Tiafoe defeated Kwon 6-2, 0-6, 6-4. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Frances Tiafoe of the United States was defeated by Taylor Fritz in the Finals match. Becomes the runner-up of the 2022 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.

October 8, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the semi final of the Japan Open tennis tournament at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Fritz defeated Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Taylor Fritz of the United States later defeats Frances Tiafoe in the Finals match. Becomes the winner of the 2022 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.

F Yokohama F. Marinos fans (F.Marinos),

OCTOBER 8, 2022 – Football / Soccer : 2022 J1 League match between Yokohama FMarinos 2-0 Gamba Osaka at Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

(L-R) Anderson Lopes (F.Marinos), Yuki Yamamoto (Gamba),

OCTOBER 8, 2022 – Football / Soccer : 2022 J1 League match between Yokohama FMarinos 2-0 Gamba Osaka at Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Yokohama F. Marinos stays at top of the table after the win at home.

General view, OCTOBER 8, 2022 – Short Track Skating : The 33rd All Japan Single Distances Short Track Speed Skating ChampionshipsMen’s 500m Qualifying round at Teisan ice skating training center, Nagano, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

Haruna Nagamori, OCTOBER 8, 2022 – Short Track Skating : The 33rd All Japan Single Distances Short Track Speed Skating Championships Women’s 1500m Qualifying round at Teisan ice skating training center, Nagano, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)

General view, OCTOBER 8, 2022 – Figure Skating : Carnival on Ice 2022 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO SPORT)

Rino Matsuike, OCTOBER 8, 2022 – Figure Skating : Carnival on Ice 2022 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO SPORT)



Athletic Field Starting Block (Photo by Masataka Ishi/AFLO)

