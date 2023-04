Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

(L-R) Sayaka Mikami, Rikuto Tamai, Mio Narita, Airi Mitsui, Reona Aoki, Rikako Ikee, Daiya Seto, Tomoru Honda, Ippei Watanabe, Katsuhiro Matsumoto, APRIL 10, 2023 – Swimming : World Aquatics Championships – Fukuoka 2023 Japan representative presentation press conference at National Training Center in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by AFLO SPORT)

*Click the image to see the full gallery from the event.

Photo in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com