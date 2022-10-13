Throwback Thursday : 2002 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldinho (BRA), JUNE 30, 2002 – Football / Soccer : Ronaldinho of Brazil celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup KOREA/JAPAN Final match between Brazil 2-0 Germany at Yokohama International Stadium in Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by AFLO)
2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup is just right around the corner. For Throwback Thursday, Nippon News have compiled a collection of photos from 2002 when Korea/Japan hosted the FIFA World Cup. Editorial photos of the 2002 FIFA World Cup can be seen on WC2002 on Afloimages.com. Also, check out the JFA page from Afloimages.com (https://www.afloimages.com/Japan-Football-Editorial-Coverage.html)
JUNE 18, 2002 – Football : FIFA World Cup KOREA/JAPAN Second Round match between Japan 0-1 Turkey at Miyagi stadium, Miyagi, Japan.
(Photo by AFLO SPORT)
Japan fans, JUNE 9, 2002 – Football : FIFA World Cup KOREA/JAPAN Group H match between Japan – Russia at Yokohama Internatioanl stadium, Kanagawa, Japan.
(Photo by Ryuichi Kawakubo/AFLO SPORT)
JUNE 14, 2002 – Football : FIFA World Cup KOREA/JAPAN Group H match between Japan 2-0 Tunisia at Nagai stadium, Osaka, Japan.
(Photo by AFLO SPORT)
JUNE 5, 2002 – Football : Luis Figo take a corner-kick durng the FIFA World Cup 2002 KOREA/JAPAN Group D match between Portugal 2-3 USA at Suwon, Korea. (Photo by Masakazu Watanabe/AFLO SPORT)
Damien Duff (IRL), JUNE 16, 2002 – Football : Damien Duff and Juan Carlos Valeron during the FIFA World Cup 2002 KOREA/JAPAN final-16 match between Spain v Ireland at the Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea on June 16, 2002. (Photo by Masakazu Watanabe/AFLO SPORT)
Oliver Kahn (GER), JUNE 25, 2002 – Football : FIFA World Cup KOREA/JAPAN semi-final match between Korea and Germany at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea on June 25, 2002. (Photo by Masakazu Watanabe/AFLO SPORT)
JUNE 2, 2002 – Football : FIFA World Cup KOREA/JAPAN 2002 Group F match between Nigeria 1-0 Argentina at Kashima stadium, Ibaraki, Japan.
(Photo by Jun Tsukida/AFLO SPORT)
JUNE 30, 2002 – Marcos (BRA), Football : FIFA World Cup 2002 KOREA/JAPAN final match between Brazil and Germany at Yokohama International stadium, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Koji Aoki/AFLO SPORT)
David Beckham (ENG), JUNE 2, 2002 – Football : England captain David Beckham celebrates after his corner kick led the first goal during FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan 2002 Group Stage Group F match between England 1-1 Sweden at Saitama Stadium 2002 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Koji Aoki/AFLO SPORT)
All photos in this article can be licensed on Afloimages.
(https://www.afloimages.com/)