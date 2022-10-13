International Soccer, Sports

Throwback Thursday : 2002 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldinho (BRA), JUNE 30, 2002 - Football / Soccer : Ronaldinho of Brazil celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup KOREA/JAPAN Final match between Brazil 2-0 Germany at Yokohama International Stadium in Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by AFLO)

2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup is just right around the corner. For Throwback Thursday, Nippon News have compiled a collection of photos from 2002 when Korea/Japan hosted the FIFA World Cup. Editorial photos of the 2002 FIFA World Cup can be seen on WC2002 on Afloimages.com. Also, check out the JFA page from Afloimages.com (https://www.afloimages.com/Japan-Football-Editorial-Coverage.html)

Japan　 2002 FIFA WORLD CUP　 Japan 0-1 Turkey　 2002/06/18　 Miyagi　 (C)AFLO SPORT(1030)　

JUNE 18, 2002 – Football : FIFA World Cup KOREA/JAPAN Second Round match between Japan 0-1 Turkey at Miyagi stadium, Miyagi, Japan.
(Photo by AFLO SPORT)

サポーター/雑観 日本代表 2002 FIFA WORLD CUP Japan 1-0 Russia 2002/06/09 Yokohama (C)AFLO SPORT(1013)

Japan fans, JUNE 9, 2002 – Football : FIFA World Cup KOREA/JAPAN Group H match between Japan – Russia at Yokohama Internatioanl stadium, Kanagawa, Japan.
(Photo by Ryuichi Kawakubo/AFLO SPORT)

7.中田英寿/Hidetoshi NAKATA　 Japan 2002 FIFA WORLD CUP　 Tunisia 0-2 Japan Osaka　 (C)AFLO SPORT(1030)　

JUNE 14, 2002 – Football : FIFA World Cup KOREA/JAPAN Group H match between Japan 2-0 Tunisia at Nagai stadium, Osaka, Japan.
(Photo by AFLO SPORT)

LUIS FIGO(#7/POR)磁2002 FIFA WORLD CUP Portugal 2-3 USA 2002/06/05 Suwon (C)Masakazu Watanabe/AFLO SPORT (005)

JUNE 5, 2002 – Football : Luis Figo take a corner-kick durng the FIFA World Cup 2002 KOREA/JAPAN Group D match between Portugal 2-3 USA at Suwon, Korea. (Photo by Masakazu Watanabe/AFLO SPORT)

DUFF(#9/IRL),VALERON(#17/ESP) /2002 FIFA WORLD CUP Spain 1-1 Ireland (PK:Spain 3-2 Ireland) , Suwon (C)Masakazu Watanabe /AFLO SPORT (005)

Damien Duff (IRL), JUNE 16, 2002 – Football : Damien Duff and Juan Carlos Valeron during the FIFA World Cup 2002 KOREA/JAPAN final-16 match between Spain v Ireland at the Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea on June 16, 2002. (Photo by Masakazu Watanabe/AFLO SPORT)

2002 FIFA WORLD CUP Semifinal Germany 1-0 Korea , Seoul 2002/06/25 (C)Masakazu Watanabe/AFLO SPORT (005)

Oliver Kahn (GER), JUNE 25, 2002 – Football : FIFA World Cup KOREA/JAPAN semi-final match between Korea and Germany at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea on June 25, 2002. (Photo by Masakazu Watanabe/AFLO SPORT)

アルゼンチンサポーター/雑観 2002 FIFA WORLD CUP Argentina 1-0 Nigeria 2002/06/02 Kashima (C)Jun Tsukida/AFLO SPORT(003)

JUNE 2, 2002 – Football : FIFA World Cup KOREA/JAPAN 2002 Group F match between Nigeria 1-0 Argentina at Kashima stadium, Ibaraki, Japan.
(Photo by Jun Tsukida/AFLO SPORT)

Marcos Brazil 2002 FIFA WORLD CUP Germany 0-2 Brazil 2002/06/30 Yokohama (C)Koji Aoki/AFLO SPORT(008)

JUNE 30, 2002 – Marcos (BRA), Football : FIFA World Cup 2002 KOREA/JAPAN final match between Brazil and Germany at Yokohama International stadium, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Koji Aoki/AFLO SPORT)

David Beckham (ENG), JUNE 2, 2002 - Football : England captain David Beckham celebrates after his corner kick led the first goal during FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan 2002 Group Stage Group F match between England 1-1 Sweden at Saitama Stadium 2002 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Koji Aoki/AFLO SPORT) [0008]

All photos in this article can be licensed on Afloimages.
(https://www.afloimages.com/)

