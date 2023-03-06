Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

March 5, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Some 38,000 runners leave the Tokyo city hall for the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Ethiopia’s deso Gelmisa won the race with a time of 2 hours 5 minutes 22 seconds. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

General view, March 5, 2023 – Tokyo Marathon 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

General view, March 5, 2023 – Tokyo Marathon 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

General view, March 5, 2023 – Tokyo Marathon 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

General view, March 5, 2023 – Tokyo Marathon 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

March 5, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Manuela Schar of Switzerland crosses the finish line of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Schar won the women’s wheelchair race with a time of 1 hours 36 minutes 43 seconds while Ethiopia’s Deso Gelmisa won the race. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

March 5, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Ethiopia’s Deso Gelmisa (L) smiles with his compatriot Mohamed Esa (R) after they finished the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Gelmisa won the race with a time of 2 hours 5 minutes 22 seconds while Esa finished with the same time. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

March 5, 2023, Tokyo, Japan – Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru crosses the finish line of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Wanjiru won the women’s race with a time of 2 hours 16 minutes 28 seconds while Ethiopia’s Deso Gelmisa won the race. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Tokyo Marathon 2023 medals, March 5, 2023 – Tokyo Marathon 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

General view, March 5, 2023 – Tokyo Marathon 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

All photos in this article can be licensed at Afloimages.com