General view,

AUGUST 23, 2022 – Badminton :

TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2022

at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

(Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)



Kenta Nishimoto (JPN),

AUGUST 24, 2022 – Badminton :

TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2022

Men’s Singles Round 2

at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

(Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)



Viktor Axelsen (DNK),

AUGUST 23, 2022 – Badminton :

TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2022

Men’s Singles Round 2

at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

(Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)



Sayaka Takahashi (JPN),

AUGUST 23, 2022 – Badminton :

TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2022

Women’s Singles Round 2

at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

(Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)



Yuta Watanabe & Arisa Higashino (JPN),

AUGUST 24, 2022 – Badminton :

TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2022

Mixed Doubles Round 2

at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

(Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)



Akane Yamaguchi (JPN),

AUGUST 23, 2022 – Badminton :

TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2022

Women’s Singles Round 2

at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

(Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)



Kyohei Yamashita & Naru Shinoya (JPN),

AUGUST 23, 2022 – Badminton :

TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2022

Mixed Doubles Round 2

at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

(Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)